ExxonMobil to develop Gulf of Mexico oilfield for $4 bln

May 7 ExxonMobil Corp said it is starting development of the Julia oilfield in the Gulf of Mexico.

Capital cost for the project, which is expected to begin production in 2016, is estimated to be more than $4 billion.

Initial development phase is expected to result in daily oil production of 34,000 barrels, the company said.

The field, estimated to have nearly six billion barrels of resource, comprises five leases in the ultra-deepwater Walker Ridge area of the Gulf of Mexico.

ExxonMobil, which is the operator, holds a 50 percent interest in Julia oilfield. Statoil Gulf of Mexico LLC holds the rest.

