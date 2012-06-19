REFILE-Refiners pay $21.6 mln to settle 'hot fuel' suits

By Jessica Dye
NEW YORK, June 18 ConocoPhillips,
ExxonMobil Corp. and four other oil companies have agreed
to pay a total of $21.6 million to resolve allegations they
knowingly overcharged for gasoline by failing to adjust prices
to account for changes in volume caused by summer temperatures.
Gasoline is sold by volume, but as outside temperatures
climb storage tanks heat up and fuel volume expands, diluting
the amount of energy delivered per gallon.
Several of the refiners had previously announced they had
reached a settlement in principle in the case, which combines
more than 50 separate lawsuits filed against oil producers and
retailers over their so-called 'hot fuel' practices.
The proposed settlement filed Friday in U.S. district court
in Kansas reveals the financial details of the deal, reached
after more than five years of litigation.
ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil, Shell Oil Products US and two
subsidiaries of BP PLC - BP Products North America Inc
and BP West Coast Products LLC - will pay $5 million each,
according to court documents. Citgo Petroleum Corp
and Sinclair Oil Corp will shell out $800,000 apiece.
The funds will be distributed among retailers and
wholesalers in the 29 U.S. states and territories where the
hot-fuel suits were filed.
Valero Energy Corp will not pay into the general
settlement fund, but will provide up to $4.5 million in
attorney's fees, according to court papers.
A spokesman for ConocoPhillips confirmed the settlement and
declined further comment. Representatives for the other refiners
did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Gas retailers in the U.S. peg their sales at a wholesale
level to an industry standard of approximately 60 degrees.
Technology to monitor temperature at pumps has been used for
decades in Canada, where the oil industry pushed for the law.
Conversely, in the United States, consumer watchdogs say the
oil industry has lobbied against such a measure despite record
high earnings and the relatively modest cost of $800 to modify
an existing pump.