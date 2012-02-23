版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 23日 星期四 21:12 BJT

Exxon says its oil and gas reserves grew in 2011

Feb 23 Exxon Mobil Corp added 1.8 billion oil equivalent barrels to its energy reserves in 2011, or about 107 percent of its production during the year, the company said on Thursday.

Excluding asset sales, the company would have replaced 116 percent of its production, it said.

