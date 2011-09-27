ExxonMobil expects to book Arctic reserves under SEC rules

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, Sept 27 U.S. energy giant
Exxon Mobil expects to book the reserves it will develop
in Russia's Artic with state oil company Rosneft under
U.S. SEC rules, the firm's Russia country head Glenn Waller said
on Tuesday.
"From ExxonMobil's perspective what is important is the SEC
in New York...where we can put on our balance the oil that
belongs to us," Waller, the firm Russia's president, told a news
conference. "We are confident we will be able to book those
reserves."
(Reporting by Melissa Akin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)