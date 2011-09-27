ExxonMobil expects to book Arctic reserves under SEC rules

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, Sept 27 U.S. energy giant Exxon Mobil expects to book the reserves it will develop in Russia's Artic with state oil company Rosneft under U.S. SEC rules, the firm's Russia country head Glenn Waller said on Tuesday.

"From ExxonMobil's perspective what is important is the SEC in New York...where we can put on our balance the oil that belongs to us," Waller, the firm Russia's president, told a news conference. "We are confident we will be able to book those reserves." (Reporting by Melissa Akin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)