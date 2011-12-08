Exxon sees gas replacing coal as top U.S. power generator - WSJ

Dec 8 Natural gas will replace coal as the leading fuel for generating electricity in the United States by 2025 due to its easy availability and a drive for cleaner-burning energy, the Wall Street Journal said, citing the latest long-term outlook from Exxon Mobil Corp.

Exxon's study, which is set to be released Thursday, forecasts that global energy demand will grow about 30 percent by 2040 as the world population climbs to nine billion from seven billion, the Journal said.

Natural gas will overtake coal as the second-largest fuel source overall, ranking behind oil and powering everything from electrical plants to home-heating systems.

But according to the Exxon report, coal use will continue to grow through 2025 around the world, primarily in developing nations such as China and India and the African continent, because economic growth will be fastest in emerging nations, the newspaper said.

Exxon in recent years has bet big on the natural gas business and had purchased U.S. shale gas producer XTO Energy in 2010.

Exxon could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside of regular U.S. business hours.