UPDATE 2-Exxon awards $300 mln Cepu deal to Sembcorp Marine

* Daily output of 165,000 bpd seen in 3 years

* Full-field development will come from 49 wells (Adds Sembcorp statement, share price)

JAKARTA Oct 28 Exxon Mobil Corp has awarded two engineering contracts worth $300 million to build floating storage and offloading facilities at the Banyu Urip oilfield, which will lead to full daily output of 165,000 barrels at its Cepu block in three years.

The award to Sembawang Shipyard, a subsidiary of Singapore's Sembcorp Marine , and to Indonesian firm PT Scorpa Pranedya, come as the U.S. oil giant and partner state energy firm Pertamina aim to boost daily output from 20,000 barrels now.

The Cepu block in Java, Indonesia's biggest oil find in the last decade, will help to limit declining output in the former OPEC member.

"We are working closely with (regulator) BPMigas, Pertamina and our other co-venture partners to bring the Banyu Urip resources into full production as soon as possible," Terry S. McPhail, President and General Manager of ExxonMobil affiliates in Indonesia, said in a statement.

With engineering, procurement and construction contracts targeted to be completed within 36 months, the start-up of full field production will occur shortly afterwards, pending regulatory approval, the statement said.

Full-field development will come from 49 wells, a central processing facility, and a 95 km pipeline to transfer the processed oil to a 1.7 million-barrel floating storage unit.

Sembcorp Marine said the vessel is expected to be deployed in offshore Tuban for the Banyu Urip project, and the project is to be completed 27 months after contract award.

All crude produced from Banyu Urip is currently being sold to the domestic market. The project plans to recover approximately 450 million barrels of oil.

Mobil Cepu Ltd, a unit of ExxonMobil, is the operator of the Cepu Block. Exxon Mobil holds a 45 percent stake in the block, with Pertamina holding another 45 percent.

Sembcorp Marine shares ended 3.6 percent higher on Friday to S$4.36, better than the main index's 2 percent rise. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha and Charmian Kok in SINGAPORE; Writing by Neil Chatterjee; Editing by Ramthan Hussain)