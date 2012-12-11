Exxon sees global gas demand rising by 60 pct by 2040

Dec 11 Global demand for natural gas is expected to increase by about 60 percent by 2040, making it the fastest growing major energy source in the world, a study released by oil giant Exxon Mobil Corp showed.

Oil will remain the most widely used fuel, while natural gas demand will overtake coal for the number two position by 2025, Exxon said in an annual study published on its website early on Tuesday.

Global energy demand will be about 30 percent higher in 2040 compared with 2010, the company said in the study.

Energy demand will be flat in Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries, while non-OECD energy demand is expected to grow by close to 60 percent.

"Our long-term forecasts show that the world's energy supplies will continue to grow more diverse, and our investments reflect those forecasts," Exxon said in the study.

Exxon in recent years has bet big on the natural gas business. It purchased U.S. shale gas producer XTO Energy in a multi-billion dollar deal in 2010.

The oil company has invested more than $125 billion in energy projects over the past five years. Exxon said it is also making investments in oil sands, deepwater and Arctic production, and the oil and natural gas supplies found in shale and other rock formations.

The U.S. will see steep growth in natural gas, partly because of enormous growth in its domestic unconventional gas resource, the study predicted.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said early in December that U.S. oil and gas production over the next two decades will be higher than previously expected, underscoring the push toward greater energy self-sufficiency and more exports of natural gas.