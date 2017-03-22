BRIEF-Exxon ordered to turn over management committee documents, confer with NYAG on Tillerson emails

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
March 22 New York State Judge Orders Exxon Mobil Corp To Turn Over Management Committee Documents To Ny Attorney General By March 31--Court Hearing Judge Also Instructs Exxon To Confer With New York Attorney General About Recovering Lost Emails From Former Ceo Rex Tillerson's Alias Email Account Ny Attorney General Eric Schneiderman Had Subpoenaed Exxon As Part Of Probe Into Whether Company Misled Investors, Public About Climate Change Schneiderman Believes Exxon Lost A Year Of Emails From Tillerson That Had Been Sent Under 'wayne Tracker' Alias Order Issued By New York State Supreme Court Justice Barry Ostrager With Regard To Tillerson, Who Is Now U.S. Secretary Of State
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.