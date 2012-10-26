UPDATE 1-Exxon gets key permit for Alaska's Point Thomson field

By Yereth Rosen
ANCHORAGE, Alaska Oct 26 Exxon Mobil Corp
on Friday received a major federal permit it needed to
start construction on the Point Thomson oil and gas field on the
eastern North Slope of Alaska, officials said, after an extended
delay that threatened some leases there.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers granted Exxon a
wetlands-fill permit for construction of drill pads, roads, an
airstrip, pipeline, and docking and other facilities needed for
production at the long-languishing field - production the state
of Alaska has accused the company of dragging its heels on.
The Army Corps permit followed a detailed environmental
impact study that began in 2009. While there remain a few
outstanding state permits, the wetlands-fill authorization was
the major approval needed for construction, said Mike Holley,
northern branch team leader for the state's Army Corps district.
Holley said Exxon, backed by partners BP Plc and
ConocoPhillips, hopes to begin construction soon.
"They are planning on doing as much of the construction this
winter as possible," he said, adding that ice roads, which are
built by spraying water on the tundra, would accommodate that.
Production was expected to be about 10,000 barrels per day
of liquids, starting in the winter of 2015-2016, Exxon
spokeswoman Kim Jordan said in an email - timing that would be a
year later than once expected. Jordan declined to comment on
when construction would start.
Point Thomson has been the subject of long-running dispute
between the state of Alaska and the oil companies. The state
contended the companies were improperly delaying development at
the field, where leases date back to the 1960s. The state began
procedures to revoke the leases so they could be re-auctioned.
"I applaud both Exxon and the Army Corps for staying at the
table and working out this permit," Senator Mark Begich, an
Alaska Democrat, said in a statement.
The field holds an estimated 8 trillion to 9 trillion cubic
feet of natural gas and hundreds of millions of barrels of oil
and natural-gas condensates, state officials say. Exxon and its
partners argued development was challenged by extraordinary
high-pressure conditions in the reservoir, among other factors.
In March, the state reached a comprehensive settlement with
Exxon and its partners. Prior partial settlements resulted in
new exploration drilling and plans for production of liquids.
The companies had targeted a 2014 start, but the
environmental impact study process took longer than expected,
Holley said. It took a long time for the Army Corps to select
action alternatives, and once the draft EIS was issued, there
was more reaction than expected, he said, citing about 1,600
requests for modifications.
The project is in an area important to polar bears and to
local Inupiat Eskimo hunters. Holley said many commenters sought
to avoid conflicts with subsistence food-gathering.