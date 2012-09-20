版本:
Exxon to return two Polish shale gas concessions

WARSAW, Sept 20 U.S. oil major ExxonMobil will return two out of its six shale gas concessions in Poland to the country's Environment Ministry after test wells failed to justify further exploration, the company's spokesman in Poland told Reuters.

Exxon, which decided not to go ahead with the projects in June, held one of the two licenses together with a unit of France's Total.

Exxon spokesman Adam Kopysc said it was too early to comment on the future of the its remaining four permits in Poland.

