Exxon to return two Polish shale gas concessions

BRIEF-Lenovo Group qtrly profit attributable $98 mln
* "For mobile business, group will extend its foothold in smartphone market outside China" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WARSAW, Sept 20 U.S. oil major ExxonMobil will return two out of its six shale gas concessions in Poland to the country's Environment Ministry after test wells failed to justify further exploration, the company's spokesman in Poland told Reuters.
Exxon, which decided not to go ahead with the projects in June, held one of the two licenses together with a unit of France's Total.
Exxon spokesman Adam Kopysc said it was too early to comment on the future of the its remaining four permits in Poland.
* "For mobile business, group will extend its foothold in smartphone market outside China" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces U.S. district court's opinion relating to patent infringement
HONG KONG, Feb 16 Asian stocks edged to new 19-month highs on Thursday with gains underpinned by an ongoing rally on Wall Street while the dollar came in for a bout of profit-taking after its recent bounce.