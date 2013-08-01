Exxon's quarterly profit lower, output off 1.9 pct

BRIEF-Consolidated Communications and FairPoint shareholders approve merger
March 28 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc
Aug 1 Exxon Mobil Corp on Thursday reported a 57 percent decline in second-quarter profit as oil and gas output dropped and earnings for its refining business fell.
The Irving, Texas company's profit was $6.9 billion, or $1.55 per share, compared with $15.9 billion or $3.41 per share in the same period a year earlier.
Oil and natural gas production fell 1.9 percent.
March 28 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc
* Retained Cypress Group to manage company's previously announced portfolio optimization initiative
March 28 U.S. Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill sought on Tuesday details from the nation's top opioid drugmakers on their sales and marketing practices, as lawmakers step up efforts to tackle the country's deadly opioid crisis.