Exxon's quarterly profit lower, output off 1.9 pct

Aug 1 Exxon Mobil Corp on Thursday reported a 57 percent decline in second-quarter profit as oil and gas output dropped and earnings for its refining business fell.

The Irving, Texas company's profit was $6.9 billion, or $1.55 per share, compared with $15.9 billion or $3.41 per share in the same period a year earlier.

Oil and natural gas production fell 1.9 percent.