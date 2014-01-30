版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 30日 星期四 21:08 BJT

Exxon Mobil 4th-quarter profit drops 16 percent

Jan 30 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's most valuable publicly traded oil company, said on Thursday its quarterly profit dropped 16 percent as production fell.

For the fourth quarter, the company posted net income of $8.35 billion, or $1.91 per share, compared with $9.95 billion, or $2.20 per share, in the year-ago period.

Total oil and natural gas production fell 1.8 percent from the year-ago period.
