BRIEF-Exxon Mobil Q3 net income $9.57 billion

Nov 1 Exxon Mobil Corp : * Q3 net income $9.57 billion * Q3 EPS $2.09 * Q3 capital and exploration expenditures totaled $9.18 billion * Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Q3 earnings per share view $1.95 * Says Q3 oil equivalent production decreased 7.5 percent * Says Q3 share purchases to reduce shares outstanding were $5 billion * Says Q3 upstream earnings were $5.97 billion * Says Q3 earnings from u.s. upstream operations $633 million * Says Q3 downstream earnings were $3.19 billion * Says Q3 chemical earnings $790 million