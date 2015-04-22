UPDATE 1-Exxon Mobil to pay $5.07 mln for 2013 Arkansas oil spill

(Adds details of allegations, comment)
By Jonathan Stempel
April 22 Exxon Mobil Corp has agreed to
pay $5.07 million to resolve allegations it violated the federal
Clean Water Act and state environmental laws in connection with
a 2013 oil spill in Arkansas, the U.S. Department of Justice and
Environmental Protection Agency said on Wednesday.
The March 29, 2013 spill occurred after the rupture of
Exxon's Pegasus pipeline, causing about 3,190 barrels, or
134,000 gallons, of oil to flow through a residential
neighborhood in Mayflower, Arkansas and nearby waterways
including Lake Conway, which flows into the Arkansas River.
Under a consent decree made public on Wednesday, Exxon will
pay $4.19 million in federal and state civil penalties, $600,000
to improve water quality in Lake Conway, and $280,000 to cover
Arkansas' litigation costs. Exxon will also take steps to
respond more effectively to potential future spills.
The oil company did not admit liability, according to the
consent decree, which was filed with the federal court in Little
Rock, Arkansas, about 25 miles (40 km) southeast of Mayflower.
"We regret that this incident occurred and apologize for the
disruption and inconvenience that it caused," ExxonMobil
Pipeline Co said in a statement. "ExxonMobil launched a rapid
and effective response and worked closely with the U.S. EPA and
the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality to ensure
cleanup and restoration took place as quickly as possible."
Built in the 1940s, the Pegasus pipeline runs about 850
miles (1,368 km) from Illinois to Texas and transports Canadian
heavy crude oil, the Justice Department said. The area near the
rupture site has not been used since the spill, it added.
The case is U.S. et al v. ExxonMobil Pipeline Co et al, U.S.
District Court, Eastern District of Arkansas, No. 13-00355.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Paul
Simao)