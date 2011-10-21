Exxon Singapore refinery suffers power outage - trade

BRIEF-Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
* Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE Oct 21 Exxon Mobil Corp's refining facilities in Singapore has suffered a power outage, industry sources said on Friday.
The company spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to queries from Reuters.
The company operates a 309,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery at Jurong on mainland Singapore and another 296,000 bpd plant on Jurong island.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, Florence Tan, Francis Kan and Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by Manash Goswami)
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.