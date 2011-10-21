Exxon Singapore refinery suffers power outage - trade

SINGAPORE Oct 21 Exxon Mobil Corp's refining facilities in Singapore has suffered a power outage, industry sources said on Friday.

The company spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to queries from Reuters.

The company operates a 309,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery at Jurong on mainland Singapore and another 296,000 bpd plant on Jurong island.

