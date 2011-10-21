UPDATE 3-Power glitch hits Exxon Singapore refining complex -sources

* November/December timespread rises for a second day

* Exxon has 605,000 bpd oil refining capacity in Singapore

* Exxon's Singapore spokeswoman declines comment (Adds market impact, trader comments)

SINGAPORE, Oct 21 Exxon Mobil Corp's refining complex in Singapore has suffered a power problem, industry and trading sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, in a development that threatens to stiffen prices in a market concerned about supply tightness.

Exxon spokeswoman Karen Wong said the company did not comment on the operational status of facilities.

One source told Reuters the glitch occurred at the company's 309,000-barrel-per-day refinery. But it was unclear when the incident took place and which units had been affected. However the problem was minor and would soon be fixed, the sources said.

"I heard they have had to defer some shipments but operations could be back to normal tomorrow," said a Singapore-based source with a refiner. "The situation is worth watching now that we are into the diesel and heating oil demand period."

Exxon has deferred at least one gas oil cargo, two trading sources said, although it was unclear if the deferral was related to the same problem.

Prompt prices for the regional middle distillate benchmark rose for a second day on Friday, partly buoyed by concerns of supply tightness as winter demand for heating increases.

The November/December timespread for the benchmark 0.5 percent sulphur gas oil, or the price difference between the prompt and the forward month in the paper market, rose 9 cents to 84 cents a barrel at the Asian close on Friday, Reuters data showed. On Thursday, the prompt timespread spiked 30 cents to 75 cents a barrel.

Singapore is the oil trading hub for Asia and buying and selling of fuel in the city state sets prices for the whole region, and Exxon has another 296,000 bpd plant on nearby Jurong island.

Just last month, Royal Dutch Shell Plc's (RDSa.L) 500,000 bpd Singapore refinery, the company's largest, was shut following a fire, and that reduced onshore diesel and jet stocks fell to a five-month low in week ended Oct. 12.

For PDF on Reuters reports of Shell refinery fire:

link.reuters.com/mun34s

Exxon's exports mainly end up going to its own retail outlets in other countries, with just small volumes sold to traders, the sources said. It exports mainly 0.5 percent, 0.2 percent and 500 ppm sulphur gas oil and sells 50 ppm sulphur diesel in the city state, one of the sources said. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, Florence Tan, Francis Kan and Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by Manash Goswami and Clarence Fernandez)