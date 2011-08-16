UPDATE 1-Exxon selling convenience stores in U.S. South

* 7-Eleven to buy 51 sites in Texas
* Couche-Tard to buy 33 stores in Louisiana
HOUSTON Aug 16 Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) signed
deals to sell 84 convenience store locations to 7-Eleven and
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (ATDb.TO) in Texas and Louisiana,
the companies said on Tuesday.
The deal to sell 51 sites in North Texas to 7-Eleven is
expected to close late this year. No terms were disclosed.
Exxon has also agreed to sell 33 stores in Southern
Louisiana to Couche-Tard. The stores will operate under the
Circle-K brand, the company said.
Canadian convenience store operator Couche-Tard did not
disclose the price, but said the purchases would be funded with
available cash.
(Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston, editing by Matthew
Lewis)