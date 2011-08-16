版本:
UPDATE 1-Exxon selling convenience stores in U.S. South

* 7-Eleven to buy 51 sites in Texas

* Couche-Tard to buy 33 stores in Louisiana

HOUSTON Aug 16 Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) signed deals to sell 84 convenience store locations to 7-Eleven and Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (ATDb.TO) in Texas and Louisiana, the companies said on Tuesday.

The deal to sell 51 sites in North Texas to 7-Eleven is expected to close late this year. No terms were disclosed.

Exxon has also agreed to sell 33 stores in Southern Louisiana to Couche-Tard. The stores will operate under the Circle-K brand, the company said.

Canadian convenience store operator Couche-Tard did not disclose the price, but said the purchases would be funded with available cash. (Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston, editing by Matthew Lewis)

