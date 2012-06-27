Exxon CEO says low US natgas prices not sustainable

June 27 Current prices for U.S. natural gas are
not sustainable for the energy industry to continue to cover the
cost of finding and producing new supplies, the head of Exxon
Mobil said Wednesday.
"The cost of supply is not $2.50. We are all losing our
shirts today," Rex Tillerson, chief executive officer of Exxon
Mobil, said in a presentation at the Council of Foreign
Relations.
Exxon Mobil is the largest producer of natural gas in the
United States following its purchase of XTO Energy in 2010.
U.S. natural gas prices slumped to their lowest levels in a
decade earlier this year below $2.00 per million British thermal
units, but have rebounded to near $2.80 in recent days.