UPDATE 1-ExxonMobil Chemical to build synthetic lubricant plant

Sept 21 ExxonMobil Chemical said it will build a facility to make synthetic lubricant base stocks at its refining and chemical complex in Baytown, Texas.

Synthetic base stocks are used to produce engine oils, transmission fluids, industrial oils, greases and other lubricants.

The facility will have a production capacity of 50,000 tons per year.

The commodity petrochemicals maker said it expects the facility to be completed in 2013. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)