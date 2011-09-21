UPDATE 1-ExxonMobil Chemical to build synthetic lubricant plant

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 9
Feb 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Facility will have an annual production capacity of 50,000 tons
* Says facility to be completed in 2013 (Follows alerts)
Sept 21 ExxonMobil Chemical said it will build a facility to make synthetic lubricant base stocks at its refining and chemical complex in Baytown, Texas.
Synthetic base stocks are used to produce engine oils, transmission fluids, industrial oils, greases and other lubricants.
The facility will have a production capacity of 50,000 tons per year.
The commodity petrochemicals maker said it expects the facility to be completed in 2013. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Feb 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Funds to be used for MoneyGram acquisition, boost investments (Adds sourcing, details, context)
MELBOURNE, Feb 9 BHP Billiton on Thursday approved its $2.2 billion share of investment for the second phase of the Mad Dog oilfield in the Gulf of Mexico, as expected.