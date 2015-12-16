French CGT union serves strike notice at ExxonMobil's Port Jerome refinery

PARIS Dec 16 France's CGT trade union has
served a strike notice at ExxonMobil's 240,000 barrel per day
Port Jerome refinery in a dispute over annual salary
negotiations, a union official said on Wednesday.
The strike notice was served for Thursday at 2200 (2100 GMT)
if management did not meet their wage demands for 2016,
Christophe Aubert, a CGT union official told Reuters.
"We held negotiations late week and there was a final
proposal from management. An agreement is expected to be signed
on Friday," Aubert said.
"We have made another proposal to renegotiate salaries, if
there is no response from management, we have served a strike
notice to start on Thursday," he said, adding that the union
will meet management early on Thursday.
(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Leigh Thomas)