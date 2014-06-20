版本:
Audit firm EY appealing HK court ruling that says China law does not protect papers

HONG KONG, June 20 Audit firm EY said on Friday it would appeal a Hong Kong court's ruling that Chinese law does not protect the working papers of mainland companies.

The audit firm said it would give relevant records located in Hong Kong to Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). It said it had already turned over working papers located in China on former client Standard Water to the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), and that EY's preference was for the CSRC to give those papers to the SFC. (Reporting by Clare Baldwin; Editing by Matt Driskill)
