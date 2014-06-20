Audit firm EY appealing HK court ruling that says China law does not protect papers

BRIEF-Facebook says announcing new automated rules for Rights Manager - Blog
* Announcing new automated rules for Rights Manager that will "better support rights owners’ business objectives" - Blog
HONG KONG, June 20 Audit firm EY said on Friday it would appeal a Hong Kong court's ruling that Chinese law does not protect the working papers of mainland companies.
The audit firm said it would give relevant records located in Hong Kong to Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). It said it had already turned over working papers located in China on former client Standard Water to the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), and that EY's preference was for the CSRC to give those papers to the SFC. (Reporting by Clare Baldwin; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Announcing new automated rules for Rights Manager that will "better support rights owners’ business objectives" - Blog
April 27 United Airlines has a reached a settlement for an undisclosed sum with the passenger who was dragged from a Chicago flight earlier this month in an incident that sparked international outrage, an attorney for the passenger said on Thursday.
April 27 Shares of port-operator Westshore Terminals Investment Corp recovered some lost ground on Thursday after dropping sharply a day earlier on news British Columbia had urged the government to ban U.S. coal exports from provincial ports in a trade spat.