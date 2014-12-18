MOVES-Monica Dimitracopoulos joins Ernst & Young from McKinsey

BRIEF-Kura Oncology granted U.S. patent for clinical-stage ERK inhibitor
* Kura Oncology granted U.S. patent for clinical-stage ERK inhibitor, KO-947
Dec 18 Audit firm Ernst & Young appointed Monica Dimitracopoulos principal and global knowledge transformation leader.
Dimitracopoulos joins from McKinsey & Co, where she spent nearly 15 years, mostly recently as global director of digital solutions, E&Y said.
Dimitracopoulos will be based in Washington DC, the company said. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru)
* KAR acquires Drivin to bolster data analytic capabilities and strengthen leading remarketing platform
April 19 U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday, giving investors a reprieve a day after Wall Street lost its footing following weak results from some corporate heavyweights.