MOVES-Monica Dimitracopoulos joins Ernst & Young from McKinsey

Dec 18 Audit firm Ernst & Young appointed Monica Dimitracopoulos principal and global knowledge transformation leader.

Dimitracopoulos joins from McKinsey & Co, where she spent nearly 15 years, mostly recently as global director of digital solutions, E&Y said.

Dimitracopoulos will be based in Washington DC, the company said. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru)
