Broker's insider-trading woes may hurt Morgan Stanley, Oppenheimer

NEW YORK, March 28 Vladimir Eydelman, the former
Morgan Stanley and Oppenheimer Holdings broker arrested on
insider trading charges last week, could expose some former
clients and the firms to regulatory and legal actions, lawyers
and securities industry veterans said.
Eydelman, who was charged with fraud on March 19 by the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission and the Justice Department,
allegedly made more than $5.6 million in illicit profit over
three-and-a-half years for himself, friends and more than 50
clients, by trading stocks and options of companies involved in
undisclosed merger deals and tender offers that were leaked by a
law-firm employee.
The cloak-and-dagger details of the insider operation -
including how a middleman swallowed Post-It notes scribbled with
ticker symbols to be traded - made headlines.
Still, it's the more mundane details such as due diligence
in hiring that could choke Oppenheimer and Morgan
Stanley if regulators extend their investigations,
lawyers said.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) has said
that examining procedures at brokerage firms for weeding out the
bad apples is one of its priorities this year.
Eydelman, 42, had a history of job-hopping, a record of
customer complaints and an apparent burst of productivity in
recent years, according to the lawsuits and FINRA filings.
Though he settled down more recently to work at just two
firms over the last 13 years - he was at Oppenheimer for almost
ten years before moving to Morgan Stanley in September 2012 -
the lawsuits abound with examples of areas where Eydelman
apparently evaded compliance overseers.
In one example, Eydelman - who had discretion to trade in
many of his clients' accounts - told an informer that in order
to obtain such discretion he had forged the name of one
Oppenheimer customer, who later complained to the firm about
account losses, according to the SEC complaint.
"Eydelman left Oppenheimer shortly after the customer filed
the complaints," the SEC said.
FIRED
Morgan Stanley fired Eydelman two days after he was
arrested. Spokesman Jim Wiggins declined to discuss any other
aspect of the case, including the firm's process in hiring and
supervising him, or whether it would reimburse clients if they
have to give up their gains.
Two of the 12 insider-trading incidents cited in the suits
occurred while Eydelman was at Morgan Stanley.
The 42-year-old New Jersey resident had about 445 client
accounts at Oppenheimer, and 262 at Morgan Stanley, according to
the SEC.
Oppenheimer is reviewing Eydelman's activities, including
how he was supervised, for any signs of wrongdoing.
"Our review has not disclosed any information that would
have brought these issues to the firm's attention," spokesman
Stefan Prelog wrote in an email.
The SEC suit noted some details that may have merited
scrutiny. The Chicago Board Options Exchange and the New York
Stock Exchange, for example, separately questioned Oppenheimer
about some 2010 trades Eydelman began making in Brinks Home
Security shortly before Tyco International said it would buy
Brinks. The trades netted more than $770,000 for Eydelman's
accounts.
Such details could put Oppenheimer and Morgan Stanley at
risk.
"Civil charges against firms for failing to supervise their
employees in a rash of recent insider trading cases are a
possibility," David Rosenfeld, associate regional director of
the SEC's New York regional office, told a group of lawyers two
days after the complaints were filed.
He declined to discuss the Eydelman case specifically.
COMPLAINTS
Several lawyers who read the complaints said they would have
expected Morgan Stanley to have placed Eydelman on heightened
supervision after former Oppenheimer clients filed a $2 million
arbitration claim against him last August. It accuses him of
trading excessively on margin in their accounts in "highly
speculative, volatile and unsuitable securities." The
arbitration remains open.
Several lawyers who specialize in suing brokers said
regulators could force Eydelman's customers to return illicit
gains, even if they were unaware of the alleged scheme.
"It would be tough for them to argue that they can keep
money from the fruits of nonpublic information," said Cary
Lapidus, a former SEC enforcement attorney who now has a private
practice in San Francisco.
Eydelman is fighting the charges and is free on $1 million
bail. His lawyer did not return numerous calls for comment.
SKETCHY RECORD
In the five years prior to joining Oppenheimer in 2001,
Eydelman had worked at four small firms, according to his public
disclosure form available on the FINRA website.
He paid a $10,000 fine and returned $24,000 to clients while
working at Morgan Wilshire Securities in Long Island, New York
between 1998 and 2000.
He also settled a 1996 complaint of churning - or trading
excessively in client accounts to generate commissions - while
working at the now-defunct Walsh Manning Securities with a
$13,500 payment, according to his FINRA records.
"Those aren't small claims," said Doug Black, who trained
and recruited brokers in a 30-year career at UBS Wealth
Management Americas and predecessor firms. Black now runs
SpringReef Partners, which helps rich investors and nonprofit
organizations choose financial advisers.
The Justice Department's criminal lawsuit also highlights
some conspicuous lifestyle factors - such as Eydelman's 2011
purchase of a $117,000 Maserati - that some lawyers say should
have caught his employers' attention.
The SEC lawsuit notes that his personal trading gains were
supplemented by "bonuses from his employers based on his
performance ... driven in large part by the profits garnered
through the insider trading scheme."
A former Morgan Stanley legal official said it was
unrealistic to expect hiring managers to investigate specific
trades by a prospect whose commissions are burgeoning.
"Morgan Stanley would only see a guy building a book of
business," he said.
The Morgan Stanley spokesman declined to respond to comments
of Black and the former employee.
HANDS-OFF STYLE
Black said the Eydelman case reflects a revenue-centered
culture endemic at large brokerage firms, where managers who are
compensated for recruiting brokers ask few questions when
"production" is on the upswing.
"You have this huge platform and branch system and you need
scale to support it," Black said. "Every empty seat is lost
revenue."
David Tufts, the former manager of the Oppenheimer branch
where Eydelman worked, told "Research" magazine in 2009 that the
secret of his 30-year managerial success was his hands-off
style.
"Leave them alone and let them create the business they want
to create," he said. "If you lose someone doing a million bucks,
it's going to take three to replace them that first
year."
Tufts, who no longer manages the branch, declined to discuss
Eydelman.
Other veterans said that attitude is changing fast, and will
likely be accelerated by the charges against Eydelman.
"The large banks are working to improve their due diligence
in hiring," said Mark Shelton, who resigned as general counsel
of UBS AG Americas and head of investigations at its parent bank
this year to become a partner at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.
"They've learned lessons in the past couple of years."
