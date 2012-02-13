UPDATE 2-Valeant to buy Eyetech, expanding in ophthalmology

* Transaction to be immediately accretive
* One in a series of acquisitions since 2010 takeover
TORONTO Feb 13 Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc said on Monday it had agreed
to buy closely held Eyetech Inc, a deal that will expand the
acquisitive Canadian drug maker's presence in the ophthalmology
business.
Valeant did not disclose the value of the deal but
said in a statement it included an unspecified upfront payment
and possible future milestones totaling "significantly less than
two times sales." The Florida-based company's sales were
not disclosed.
The deal is expected to contribute to earnings immediately.
In January, Valeant withdrew its sweetened takeover bid for
Ista Pharmaceuticals Inc, another eye medication maker,
citing a lack of progress in talks with management.
The company said then that it was attracted to opthalmology
products in part because patients tend to pay for the drugs out
of pocket or with private insurance, reducing the company's
exposure to risks associated with U.S. health reform. Valeant
said it already had a $25 million to $30 million opthalmology
business .
Valeant has been on the acquisition trail since its 2010
takeover by Biovail Corp, Canada's largest publicly owned
pharmaceutical company , which assumed the Valeant
name.
Earlier in February, the company bought Brazil's Probiotica
Laboratorios Ltd for about $86 million, boosting the Canadian
company's presence in the sports food supplement market.
Shares of Valeant rose 0.5 percent to C$48.33 in early
trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.