EZchip gets 30 days to seek higher buyout offer than Mellanox's

Nov 17 Israeli chip designer Mellanox
Technologies Ltd has given its acquisition target
EZchip Semiconductor Ltd, a network communications
chip maker, 30 days to seek a higher offer.
Mellanox had agreed in September to buy EZchip for $811
million with the aim of expanding its product portfolio for
high-performance computing.
The global semiconductor industry has seen a wave of
consolidation as companies look to meet demand for cheaper chips
and to diversify their portfolios.
EZchip said on Tuesday the two companies had amended their
merger agreement to give EZchip until Dec. 16, to solicit
alternative offers.
However, before EZchip accepts a higher proposal, Mellanox
will have the right to match that offer, but has agreed to waive
its right to a termination fee should EZchip accepted a rival
offer.
Reuters reported on Sunday that Mellanox and EZchip would
include the so-called "go-shop" provision in the agreement,
seeking to address concerns from EZchip investor Raging Capital
Management.
The activist investor, which has a 6.7 percent stake in
EZchip, is pushing for a higher price than Mellanox's offer.
EZchip has said that its financial adviser Barclays had
approached six buyers, all of whom were not interested.
