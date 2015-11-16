CORRECTED-New Mellanox merger deal to let EZChip shop itself around -sources

(Corrects headline to clarify that Mellanox and EZChip have
amended their deal to allow EZChip to seek other buyers, not
vice versa)
By Liana B. Baker
Nov 15 Israeli semiconductor designers Mellanox
Technologies Ltd and EZchip Semiconductor Ltd
will agree as early as Monday to amend their deal to allow
EZchip to seek other suitors, according to people familiar with
the matter.
The inclusion of this "go-shop" provision in the merger
agreement seeks to address concerns from activist investor
Raging Capital Management. The hedge fund owns 6.5 percent of
EZchip and is pushing for a higher price than the $25.50 per
share in cash Mellanox offered in September.
In their announcement, the companies also plan to eliminate
the breakup fee EZchip would have to pay as part of a deal with
another party, the people said, asking not to be identified
ahead of any official statement.
Mellanox declined to comment, while EZchip could not
immediately be reached for comment.
A global consolidation wave in the semiconductor industry
has seen mergers and acquisitions take place at a breathless
pace, attracting the attention of activist investors. Elliott
Management, for example, another hedge fund, has been fighting
against Dialog Semiconductor Plc's acquisition of
Atmel Corp.
Raging Capital has argued that EZchip did not pursue a
"robust and rigorous" sales process, while EZchip has said that
its financial adviser Barclays Plc approached six
buyers, all of whom were not interested.
Mellanox, which supplies products that enable databases,
servers and computers to connect with each other, announced in
September it would acquire EZchip in an $811 million all-cash
deal to gain the capability to manufacture Ethernet network
processors. Both Israel-based companies' shares trade on the
NASDAQ exchange.
Raging Capital launched a proxy fight against the company
but failed to install two of its board nominees to EZchip's
board at its latest annual meeting. It has however been
successful in challenging the merger. EZchip needs to secure
support from 75 percent of its shareholders for the deal to go
through, a high threshold.
On Thursday, Mellanox reaffirmed its offer, calling it "full,
fair and firm," and asked EZchip to amend the merger agreement
to include a 30-day window during which EZchip can solicit other
offers, and also to eliminate the breakup fee.
Mellanox also asked for the vote to be held by EZchip
shareholders to approve the deal to be postponed. A new date for
the vote has not yet been set.
Mellanox Chief Executive Eyal Waldman said the amendments
"conclusively demonstrate that our offer represents the best
available option for EZchip shareholders."
Proxy advisor Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has
recommended that shareholders should vote in favor of the deal.
However, another proxy adviser, Glass, Lewis & Co, has said that
shareholders should vote against the deal.
To hedge its position in EZchip, Raging Capital acquired put
options at $25 per share, leaving it open to criticism by ISS
and others its interests are not aligned with other EZchip
shareholders since it makes money if EZchip shares fall.
Raging Capital has since responded that it acquired the put
options because it had concerns about EZchip's management.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz)