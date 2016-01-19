EZchip shareholders vote in favor of Mellanox deal

Jan 19 The majority of EZchip Semiconductor
Ltd's shareholders have voted in favor of a merger
with Mellanox Technologies Ltd, the companies said on
Tuesday, paving the way for a deal that had been contested by an
activist shareholder.
About 84 percent of shareholders voted in favor of the deal
between the Israel-based semiconductor companies, which is
expected to close in February, they said in separate statements.
Mellanox, which supplies products that enable databases,
servers and computers to connect with each other, announced in
September it would acquire EZchip in an $811 million all-cash
deal that would help it manufacture network processors.
Activist investor Raging Capital Management, EZchip's
largest shareholder with a stake of about 8 percent, said Jan. 6
that it supported the merger. It had previously launched a proxy
fight, arguing that EZchip did not pursue a "robust and
rigorous" sales process before agreeing to being bought by
Mellanox, prompting EZchip to seek other buyers.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Richard Chang)