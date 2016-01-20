Mellanox CEO to see immediate profit boost from EZchip deal

| TEL AVIV
TEL AVIV Jan 20 Its $811 million acquisition of
EZchip Semiconductor will add to Mellanox
Technologies' revenue and net profit immediately,
Mellanox's chief executive said on Wednesday.
A majority of EZchip's shareholders on Tuesday voted in
favour of the deal, paving the way for a sale that had been
contested by activist shareholder Raging Capital Management.
The largest deal ever between two Israeli high-tech
companies, it still requires regulatory approval and is expected
to close in the second half of February, Mellanox CEO Eyal
Waldman told Reuters.
"From day one we will earn more money from the deal,"
Waldman said.
He has said that EZchip would increase Mellanox's total
addressable market by $2.2 billion in 2017 to $14.5 billion.
The deal comes at a time of consolidation in the global
semiconductor industry, with companies combining to try to meet
demand for cheaper chips and diversify.
Mellanox supplies products that enable databases, servers
and computers to connect with each other.
Last September it announced that it would acquire EZchip, a
maker of network processors, for $25.50 per share in cash.
Waldman reaffirmed Mellanox's fourth-quarter outlook for
revenue of $171 million to $176 million.
He said Mellanox would hire the vast majority of EZchip
workers to create a combined company with 2,500 employees.
(Editing by Sarah Young)