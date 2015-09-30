EZchip shares halted after reports of acquisition by Mellanox

TEL AVIV, Sept 30 Trade in shares in Israel's
EZchip Semiconductor was suspended on Wednesday after
the company said it would make a significant announcement later
in the day.
This follows a report in the Calcalist financial newspaper
that chip designer Mellanox Technologies is in talks to
buy EZchip for $700-$800 million.
If a deal is reached, EZchip - which has a market value of
$662 million - will be delisted from Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv
exchange, Calcalist said.
Mellanox, with a market value of $1.85 billion, makes
InfiniBand products that allows databases, servers and computers
to talk with one another.
By buying EZchip the company aims to expand the range of
solutions it provides customers, adding EZchip's Ethernet
network processors to the list, Calcalist said.
Over the next few years the combined company will sell
products that are not mutually competitive to clients in the
data storage market, which is expected to experience accelerated
growth as cloud computing, big data and the internet of things
rapidly expand, Calcalist said.
A Mellanox spokeswoman said the company does not comment on
rumours.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer and Adrian
Croft)