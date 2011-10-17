UPDATE 1-EZCORP buys Cash Converters' US stores, franchise rights

UPDATE 1-Snow, avalanches, rain delay grain movement to U.S. ports
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
(Follows alerts)
Oct 17 Pawn and payday lender EZCORP Inc said it bought substantially all of the assets of Cash Converters United LC, including seven stores in Virginia and Pennsylvania, and franchise rights to use the brand and name in several other states.
EZCORP had ended an agreement with Cash Converters International Ltd to acquire a controlling stake in the Perth-based peer following an Australian government move to cap small credit contract fees.
The acquired stores operate the Cash Converters' buy/sell model rather than the pawn model used in EZCORP's other U.S. stores.
The acquired franchise rights include the exclusive right to develop Cash Converters stores in Virginia, North Florida and Eastern Pennsylvania, the company said in a statement.
The acquisition, which was completed on Oct. 12, also includes a right to acquire the Cash Converters franchise rights in the District of Columbia and 17 other states in the East, South, Midwest and Southwest.
EZCORP shares, which closed at $27.65 on Nasdaq on Monday, were up 3 percent after market. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
SAN FRANCISCO/DETROIT Feb 10 The United Automobile Workers union on Friday said it had been approached by workers at Tesla Inc's Fremont, California, assembly plant, rejecting a charge by the chief executive of the luxury electric car maker that a worker who publicly criticized the company was on the UAW payroll.
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: