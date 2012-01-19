UPDATE 1-Ezcorp reports higher Q1 results

* Sees 2012 EPS $3.05-$3.10 vs est $3.05
* Q1 EPS $0.78 vs $0.55 last year
Jan 19 Ezcorp Inc's first-quarter
earnings jumped from a year ago, helped by an increase in its US
pawn operations, and the pawn and payday-lender sees its
full-year earnings topping expectations.
The company expects its 2012 earnings to be between $3.05
and $3.10 a share, the low end of which was in line with
analysts' expectations.
For the first quarter, the company earned $39.4 million, or
78 cents per share, compared with $27.4 million, or 55 cents per
share, a year ago.
Revenue rose almost 14 percent to $248.9 million.
Earlier in the day, Ezcorp said it would acquire a 60
percent controlling interest in Mexico City-based Crediamigo, in
an effort to diversify its business and expand in Latin
America.
Revenue at the company's U.S. pawn operations rose about 15
percent to $184.5 million.
Shares of the Austin, Texas-based company closed at $27.16
on Thursday on the Nasdaq.