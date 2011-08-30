REFILE-EZCORP terminates Cash Converters deal

(Refiles to add Reuters Instrument Code for Cash Converters)
Aug 30 Pawn and payday lender EZCORP Inc
said it has ended an agreement with Cash Converters
International Ltd to acquire a controlling stake in the
Perth-based peer after an Australian government move to cap
small credit contract fees.
In March, EZCORP proposed to buy about 76.6 million Cash
Converters shares at 91 Australian cents per share, which would
have given it a controlling interest of about 53 percent.
Last week, the Australian government proposed to limit the
amount of fees chargeable for "small amount credit contracts."
The proposal could affect Cash Converters' consumer loan
business in Australia, EZCORP said in a statement.
"We still have a significant investment in Cash Converters
-- we remain a 33 percent shareholder and we own the master
franchise rights for the Cash Converters business in Canada,"
EZCORP Chief Executive Paul Rothamel said.
Shares of the company closed flat at $33.88 on Tuesday on
Nasdaq.
