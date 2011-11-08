UPDATE 1-Ezcorp Q4 beats Street view on higher revenue

* Q4 EPS $0.72 vs est $0.70

Nov 8 EZCORP Inc posted quarterly results above market estimates, helped by an almost one-fifth increase in revenue, and forecast 2012 profit above consensus.

The pawn- and payday-lender expects its 2012 earnings to be between $3.05 and $3.10 a share.

Analysts were expecting the company to earn $3.01 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the fourth-quarter, the company earned $36.4 million, or 72 cents a share, compared with $27.9 million, or 56 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 18 percent to $234.1 million.

Analysts expected the company to earn 70 cents a share, on revenue of $226.5 million.

Shares of the Austin, Texas-based company rose up to 7 percent to $30.4, before losing their value and were down 2 percent at $27.95 in extended trade.

They closed at $28.42 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)