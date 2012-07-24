Pawn and payday lender Ezcorp misses estimates

BRIEF-Ashford Prime prices public offering of convertible preferred stock
July 24 Pawn and payday lender Ezcorp Inc's quarterly profit missed analysts' expectations for the third time in a row on moderating gold prices and as fewer people pawned the yellow metal in the United States.
The company also said it expects its full-year earnings to be at the lower end of its previously announced range of $2.85 to $2.95 per share.
Analysts on average are expecting the company to earn $2.89 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Ezcorp , which provides short-term cash to cash and credit constrained consumers, has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion.
Fewer purchases of gold, coupled with less jewelry forfeited from its pawn lending operations, resulted in a 26 percent fall in same-store jewelry scrapping sales and a 19 percent same-store decrease in jewelry merchandise sales.
Net earnings rose to $28.5 million, or 56 cents per share, in the third quarter from $26.5 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue jumped 13 percent $229 million.
Analysts had expected Ezcorp to earn 61 cents per share on revenue of $239.6 million.
Ezcorp's shares, which have fallen about 6 percent in the last three months, closed at $23.73 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
