REFILE-Singapore's Ezra gets Chevron contract in Thailand

Israel's Delek agrees to buy Canada's Ithaca Energy
Feb 6 Israel's Delek Group said it had offered $524 million for the 80 percent of shares in Canadian oil producer Ithaca Energy Inc it does not already own in an agreed takeover bid.
SINGAPORE Aug 16 Singapore offshore services firm Ezra has won a contract from U.S. oil giant Chevron in Thailand that could be worth as much as $300 million.
The Singapore firm said on Tuesday its offshore construction division EMAS AMC will install a number of wellhead platforms and associated pipelines in the Gulf of Thailand for Chevron for a three-year period starting in early 2012.
The Chevron Thailand deal will raise Ezra's offshore and marine construction order book to over $600 million, it said in a statement.
Ezra's spokesman declined to reveal the deal size, but a statement from the firm dated July 14 had put the order book at more than $300 million.
The Chevron project may be extended for an additional two years which means it could extend till 2016. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Ithaca Energy - Entered into definitive agreement with Delek group of cash takeover bid for all common shares of Ithaca not currently owned by Delek for C$1.95 per share
DUBAI, Feb 6 Most stock markets in the Gulf moved little in early trade on Monday because of flat global equity markets and crude oil prices, but Dubai outperformed on the back of advances in mid-to-large sized companies.