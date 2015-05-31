Ezra says to raise $300 mln via rights issue, convertible bonds

SINGAPORE May 31 Singapore-listed oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings plans to raise about $300 million through a combination of rights issue - sale of shares to existing shareholders - and convertible bonds to refinance debt.

Proceeds will be used to repay S$225 million fixed rate notes and S$150 million perpetual securities, the company said in a late night announcement on Saturday.

Ezra had indicated in April that it exploring equity fundraising options to refinance its debt, aiming to improve its balance sheet and battle out the industry gloom.

Ezra plans raise approximately S$200 million ($150 million) of convertible bonds and $150 million from the rights issue, which will be primarily used to redeem S$225 million fixed rate notes.

Credit Suisse is the sole financial advisor, global coordinator and lead manager of the rights Issue and the sole bookrunner of the convertible bonds.

The Swiss bank and Singapore DBS Bank Ltd. have been appointed as joint underwriters of the rights issue.

Shares of Ezra Holdings have fallen more than 25 percent this year as oilfield service companies are suffering from lower rates and fewer jobs in many segments due to the sharp fall in crude oil prices since mid-2014. ($1 = 1.3480 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by David Gregorio)