BRIEF-F-Secure to sell personal cloud business operations to Synchronoss

Feb 4 F-Secure Oyj :
* F-Secure Corporation to sell its personal cloud business
operations to Synchronoss Technologies to strengthen its focus
on security
* Value of transaction is $60 million in cash
* Closing of transaction is expected by end of February
* Transaction's overall impact on F-Secure's operating
profit in 2015 is estimated be close to 20 million euros ($22.92
million) positive with current exchange rate
* Company's financial guidance for 2015 is revised
* In 2015, management estimates security revenues to grow
slightly
* Additionally, about 6 million euros in revenue is expected
related to transition services due to sale of content cloud
business
($1 = 0.8728 euros)
