BRIEF-F-Secure to sell personal cloud business operations to Synchronoss

Feb 4 F-Secure Oyj :

* F-Secure Corporation to sell its personal cloud business operations to Synchronoss Technologies to strengthen its focus on security

* Value of transaction is $60 million in cash

* Closing of transaction is expected by end of February

* Transaction's overall impact on F-Secure's operating profit in 2015 is estimated be close to 20 million euros ($22.92 million) positive with current exchange rate

* Company's financial guidance for 2015 is revised

* In 2015, management estimates security revenues to grow slightly

* Additionally, about 6 million euros in revenue is expected related to transition services due to sale of content cloud business