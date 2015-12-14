版本:
2015年 12月 15日

F5 Networks CEO steps down

Dec 14 F5 Networks Inc said Chairman John McAdam would replace Manuel Rivelo as its chief executive, who resigned "for matters regarding personal conduct unrelated to the operations or financials of the company".

The board will undertake a formal search process to identify a permanent successor, the network gear maker said on Monday.

Rivelo over from McAdam as CEO in July. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

