F5 Networks CEO steps down

Dec 14 F5 Networks Inc said Chairman John McAdam would replace Manuel Rivelo as its chief executive, who resigned "for matters regarding personal conduct unrelated to the operations or financials of the company".
The board will undertake a formal search process to identify a permanent successor, the network gear maker said on Monday.
Rivelo over from McAdam as CEO in July. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Two China real estate consultancies halt monthly home price data
BEIJING, Jan 20 At least two major Chinese private providers of home price data have stopped publishing the figures, at a time when economists are split whether the red-hot property market will remain a driver of the economy in 2017.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar lower, stocks flat as caution creeps in ahead of Trump inauguration
* Safe-haven assets in demand, gold set for 4th week of gains