F5 Networks CEO John McAdam to retire

April 22 Network equipment maker F5 Networks Inc
said longtime Chief Executive John McAdam will retire
in July and will be succeeded by Manuel Rivelo.
Rivelo, who is currently F5 Network's executive vice
president of strategic solutions, joined the company in 2011.
F5 Network also reported a 12.4 percent rise in quarterly
revenue, helped by strong demand from telecommunications service
providers and enterprise customers.
The company's net income rose to $85.7 million, or $1.18 per
share, in the second quarter ended March 31, from $69.6 million,
or 91 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company said revenue rose to $472.1 million from $420
million.
(Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)