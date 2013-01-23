版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 24日 星期四

BRIEF-F5 Networks shares down after earnings

NEW YORK Jan 23 F5 Networks Inc : * Down 2.3 percent after earnings in extended trade

