F5 Networks' quarterly revenue rises 20 pct

BRIEF-Prairiesky reports avg royalty production of 26,812 boe per day
* Prairiesky Royalty Ltd - in quarter, average royalty production of 26,812 boe per day, 49 pct liquids
April 23 Network equipment maker F5 Networks Inc reported a 20 percent rise in quarterly revenue due to higher demand for its software-defined application services and security software.
The company's net income rose to $69.6 million, or 91 cents per share, in the second quarter ended March 31 from $63.4 million, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $420 million from $350.2 million.
F5 supplies data traffic management equipment to companies such as Facebook Inc, Pandora Media Ltd, MakeMyTrip Ltd and to the U.S. government. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Prairiesky Royalty Ltd - in quarter, average royalty production of 26,812 boe per day, 49 pct liquids
April 24 T-Mobile US Inc said on Monday it added more subscribers than expected in the first quarter as promotional offers helped the No. 3 wireless carrier win over customers despite new unlimited data plans from competitors.
* Northwest Bancshares Inc announces first quarter 2017 earnings and quarterly dividend