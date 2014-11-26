UPDATE 2-U.S. FAA proposes requiring fix for Boeing 787 Dreamliner

(Adds Boeing comment)
By Alwyn Scott
NEW YORK Nov 26 The U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration proposed on Wednesday requiring a fix for Boeing
Co's 787-8 Dreamliner, following "numerous reports of
failures of proximity sensors" on the high-tech plane's wings.
A sensor failure could cause the plane to go off the runway
while landing on a short runway or in adverse weather, the FAA
said in a proposed airworthiness directive scheduled to be
published on Friday.
The directive, if adopted, would affect 15 planes registered
in the United States, the FAA said. FAA actions are often
followed by non-U.S. airlines. Through the end of October,
Boeing has delivered 197 787-8s worldwide.
"We have received numerous reports of failures of the
proximity sensor within the slat skew detection mechanism
assembly (DMA) leading to slats up landing events," the FAA
said.
"It was determined that the failed sensors had broken magnet
wires due to stresses induced by thermal expansion and
contraction of an epoxy applied around them," the agency added.
The new rule would require 787-8 operators to replace the
slat skew detection mechanism assembly within two years of the
date the directive takes effect. The cost is estimated at $935
per plane.
Boeing said it supports the FAA rule, which makes action
mandatory and noted that in March it had asked operators of 132
787-8s to replace the mechanism on each wing of the aircraft.
About a third have already been retrofitted, it said.
"We are committed to the safety and quality of our products
and addressed the issue promptly once identified," Boeing said
in a statement.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Jonathan
Oatis and Richard Chang)