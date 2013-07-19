US FAA wants inspections, not removal, of 787 emergency beacons

July 19 The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration
said on Friday it will call for inspections of emergency locator
beacons on U.S. jetliners, but stopped short of requiring
airlines to disable or remove the devices blamed for a fire
aboard a parked Boeing 787 in London last week.
The agency said it is preparing a so-called airworthiness
directive for release next week requiring the inspections, and
is working with Boeing to develop instructions for the
inspections to ensure proper wire routing and look for wire
pinching or unusual moisture or heating.
The beacons, made by Honeywell International, are
designed to send out a signal so rescuers can locate the
wreckage after a crash.
The FAA said it is continuing to work closely with the UK
Air Accidents Investigation Branch and with Honeywell in a probe
into the July 12 fire aboard an Ethiopian Airlines
plane.