BRIEF-FAA says it advised U.S. airlines to halt flights into Tel Aviv

BRIEF-Prospero secures C$1.5 mln strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines
* Prospero secures c$1.5-million strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines
July 22 * U.s. Federal Aviation Administration says it issued notice informing U.S. airlines that they are prohibited
from flying to or from Ben Gurion International Airport for period of up to
24 hours - FAA statement on Tuesday * FAA says its notice was issued in response to rocket strike that landed
about one mile from Ben Gurion airport on July 22, adds its notice applies
only to U.S. operators * FAA says it notified U.S. carriers when agency learned of rocket strike,
adds updated instructions will be provided to U.S. carriers no later than 24
hours from time the notice went into effect * Delta, American Airlines, US Airways reported that they halted flights to and from Tel Aviv on Tuesday
* Prospero secures c$1.5-million strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines
WASHINGTON, April 17 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to halt a class action lawsuit against several containerboard manufacturers, which could now face trial on claims of price fixing by tens of thousands of buyers and nearly $12 billion in potential damages.
* Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices signs marketing agreement with Juwai.com, China's largest international property portal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: