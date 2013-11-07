REFILE-FAA unveils plan for integrating drones into U.S. airspace

By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON Nov 7 The Federal Aviation
Administration on Thursday released an initial plan for
integrating unmanned aircraft more broadly into U.S. airspace by
September 2015, along with a privacy policy for six drone test
sites that will be chosen by the end of the year.
FAA Administrator Michael Huerta said new rules, standards
and policies were needed to ensure that U.S. aviation
regulations and safety rules remained the world's "gold
standard," as a growing number of new unmanned planes joined
manned aircraft in the skies above America.
"We recognize that the expanding use of unmanned aircraft
presents great opportunities, but it's also true that
integrating these aircraft presents significant challenges,"
Huerta told a news conference.
The Aerospace Industries Association, an industry trade
group, has been pressing the FAA to develop rules for allowing
greater use of such drones for civil uses such as firefighting,
weather tracking and agriculture.
AIA President Marion Blakey told the news conference that
unmanned planes represented "America's next great aviation
frontier" and predicted that domestic support for drones would
grow as they were increasingly used to forecast severe storms,
locate stranded individuals and boost agricultural output.
She welcomed release of the FAA road map and said it would
help frame the policies needed to ensure greater use of such
aircraft in coming years -- and help the United States maintain
its edge in the unmanned vehicle market.
"We think it's critical to not lose sight of the variety, in
fact, the enormity of the benefits that await our society with
this breakthrough technology," she said.
Huerta said about 80 law enforcement agencies and several
universities were already operating unmanned planes or drones in
the United States, under public use waivers granted by the FAA
on a case-by-case basis.
In September, the FAA also granted the first waiver for
commercial use of a small unmanned Scan Eagle plane built by
Boeing Co's Insitu unit, which was used by an oil company
to survey ice and wildlife in the Arctic, he said.
Over the next five years, an estimated 7,500 small unmanned
craft could be operating in U.S. airspace provided appropriate
regulations are put in place, Huerta said.
"Innovation is what makes America grow and prosper," he
said. "As we move into the second century of flight, we're
transforming our airspace in ways to take advantage of
technology breakthroughs and to maintain our position of global
leadership."
The FAA released three documents aimed at meeting a
congressional deadline of September 2015 for integrating
unmanned aircraft into the national airspace.
In addition to a "road map" that outlines what steps are
needed and will be updated every year, the FAA also released a
privacy policy for the six unmanned vehicle tests sites that
they will name by the end of the year.
Huerta said the policy requires test site operators to
comply with federal, state and other privacy laws; to prepare a
written plan for use of any data gathered during testing; and to
conduct an annual review of privacy practices.
Huerta declined to comment when asked about progress on
winnowing the sites from 26 proposals received, saying only that
the FAA expected to meet a congressional deadline for announcing
the six finalists by the end of the year.
A multi-agency group including the FAA, the Pentagon and the
Department of Homeland Security (DHS) also released a
comprehensive plan to safely accelerate the integration of
unmanned planes into the national airspace.