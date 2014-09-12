U.S. FAA challenged by overhaul of air traffic control, survey says

BRIEF-Betta Pharmaceuticals subscribes to US company Xcovery's preferred shares
* Says it subscribes to U.S. medical research company Xcovery's preferred shares worth up to $20 million
NEW YORK, Sept 12 The U.S. aviation industry has only minimal confidence in the ability of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration to overhaul the nation's air-traffic control system, a survey released by a government watchdog agency said on Friday.
The U.S. Government Accountability Office said a survey of 76 industry stakeholders found they considered the FAA "only marginally to moderately capable" of implementing the new system, known as NextGen.
The survey of the industry, which included airports and airlines to labor unions and manufacturers, also found they consider the FAA capable of operating the new system once it is in place. The $20 billion system is being rolled out over a decade but is behind schedule and has suffered from lack of funding.
The FAA did not immediately respond to request for comment. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
TORONTO, April 26 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, pulling back from a two-month high the day before as lower oil prices pressured energy stocks, while shares of Home Capital Group slumped after the company announced a credit line agreement.
NEW YORK, April 26 Shares of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac opened higher on Wednesday, reaching their highest levels in more than a month after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the Trump administration will take up reform of the two mortgage finance agencies in the latter half of 2017.