UPDATE 1-U.S. FAA proposes fines against Southwest, Great Lakes

Dec 2 The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on Monday proposed fining Southwest Airlines Co $325,000, saying the Dallas-based airline operated an aircraft with improper modifications.

The U.S. agency alleged in a statement that the incident, from August 2011, involved the faulty installation of a switch on a Boeing 717 that allows crews to test the plane's windshield heating system. The plane was operated by AirTran, the discount carrier Southwest bought in 2011.

The FAA added in its statement that the Boeing 717 was used on more than 1,100 flights before the switch was fixed.

The agency also said it also proposed a $304,000 civil fine for Great Lakes Aviation Ltd, saying that company operated 19 flights in January 2011 in which it used de-icing fluid heated to temperatures that could damage aircraft.

Southwest spokeswoman Brandy King said the carrier is aware of the penalty and has been working with the FAA to resolve the matter. Great Lakes did not immediately respond to a request for comment.