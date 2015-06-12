U.S. FAA proposes $735,000 fine against Mexico's Volaris

WASHINGTON, June 12 The Federal Aviation
Administration proposed a $735,000 civil fine against Mexico's
Volaris, saying the airline flew 121 passenger flights on a
plane that was not in compliance with U.S. regulations.
The FAA said it told Volaris in March 2013 that required
safety inspections for a U.S.-registered Airbus A319 had not
been performed, the agency said in a statement released Friday.
The inspections involved an emergency slide and weight and
balance calculations.
Volaris flew the plane on 121 passenger flights before
bringing it into compliance, the FAA said.
"The traveling public relies on airlines to ensure that
airplanes are properly maintained, which includes paying close
attention to all maintenance requirements," FAA Administrator
Michael Huerta said in the statement.
The company has 30 days to respond to the FAA letter.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Lisa Lambert)