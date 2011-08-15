UPDATE 2-Grainger eyes Europe, plans to buy fastener co for $344 mln

* Says to buy Netherland's Fabory Group

* To enter European market for fasteners and related MRO products

* Expects deal to add to 2012 earnings

* Shares up 2 pct (Adds background, analyst comments in paragraphs 3,5,8,9; share movement)

By Bijoy Anandoth Koyitty

BANGALORE, Aug 15 Industrial distributor WW Grainger Inc is to acquire the Netherlands-based Fabory Group for about $344 million, its biggest takeover in at least a decade, to enter the European market for fasteners and maintenance and repair products.

The acquisition will help Grainger, which sells everything from abrasives and pumps to padlocks and wrenches, diversify its geographical focus in one of the world's largest markets for maintenance, repair and operations (MRO).

"This is their first major acquisition in Europe, which is a very big industrial MRO market. This could be the beginning of a bigger presence," FBR Capital Markets & Co analyst Ajay Kejriwal said.

Grainger, founded by William W. Grainger in 1927, has a 5 percent market share in the United States, which accounts for about 80 percent of its revenue.

Kejriwal said the acquisition was in line with Grainger's plan to expand internationally and does not mean the company is shifting its focus away from North America.

Grainger expects the acquisition of Fabory, which leads the market for fasteners in the Netherlands and Belgium, to add to its 2012 earnings, and expects the deal to close in the third quarter of 2011.

Fabory reported annual sales of $300 million in 2010 and has been expanding its MRO and fastener offering throughout Central and Eastern Europe.

Kejriwal said the challenge for Grainger, which competes with Fastenal Co and MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc , would be the number of different markets it would have to deal with in Europe.

"The challenges in operating in each of those countries in Europe is different. It is not one big homogeneous market like you have here in the United States."

Fabory also provides supply chain fastener solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Europe, North America and China as well as through a joint venture in India through Sterling Fabory Ltd.

Grainger, known for its 1,395-page catalogue that lists more than 900,000 products, said it expects to keep Fabory as a separate business, maintaining the Fabory brand.

Shares of Grainger were up 2 percent at $139.08 on Monday morning on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Roshni Menon) (bijoy.koyitty@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: bijoy.koyitty.reuters.com@reuters.net))