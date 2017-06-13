UPDATE 1-Brazil's Vigor offered to Danone, Lactalis, Lala -sources

(Adds J&F declining to comment)
By Tatiana Bautzer
SAO PAULO, June 13 Fábrica de Produtos
Alimentícios Vigor SA is being offered to about half a dozen
peers including Groupe Lactalis SA and Danone SA, as the
Brazilian dairy producer's owners raise cash to pay the world's
largest leniency fine and other debts, two people with knowledge
of the process said on Tuesday.
The process to sell Vigor, which the investment
banking units of Banco Santander Brasil SA and Banco
Bradesco SA are advising, is in an initial stage,
said the people, who declined to elaborate on the bidding
process.
Apart from both French dairy producers, other companies
invited to analyze Vigor's business include Mexico's Grupo Lala
SAB de CV and Switzerland's Emmi AG, the
people said. So far, no price or a deadline for offers was
decided, and there is no certainty a deal can be reached, the
people said.
The media office of Danone and J&F declined to
comment. Lala, Lactalis, Emmi and the banks did not immediately
comment on the matter. The people asked for anonymity to speak
freely about the process.
The plan comes two weeks after J&F Investimentos SA, the
family holding company that controls Vigor, agreed to pay a
record-setting 10.3 billion-real ($3.1 billion) leniency fine.
J&F also needs cash to repay about 14 billion reais in loans
coming due within the next 12 months, Reuters reported on June
7.
Members of J&F's Batista family entered plea deals in which
admitted bribing politicians to win advantages for their
meatpacking, financial, pulp and apparel empire.
Foreign interest on Vigor, a relevant player in Brazil's
dairy market, has lingered for years. J&F and other companies
discussed potential mergers and acquisitions for Vigor, but
those talks always floundered because of price issues, sources
told Reuters in recent months.
($1 = 3.3120 reais)
